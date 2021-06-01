Lawrance A. Plumb, 1947-2021

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Lawrence A. Plumb, 73, of Mount Holly, Vt., passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home with family after fighting a four-year battle with cancer. He was born in Springfield, Vt. Oct. 19, 1947 to William and Barbara (Giddings) Plumb.

He attended Proctorsville Elementary School and Black River High School, graduating in 1965. He went on to graduate from X-ray technician school in New Britain, Conn.

Soon after graduation, he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Upon discharge, he worked for a short time in Connecticut before returning to Proctorsville, and started work at General Electric. He worked there until his retirement.

On Aug. 4, 1973, he married Pamela (Woodell) Plumb. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, softball, and especially golf. When not golfing, he could be found with a book.

He is survived by his wife Pamela; daughter Kyla O’Brien (Michael) of Upper Black Eddy, Pa.; grandson Colin O’Brien; and a granddaughter by love Zoey Berk. He is also survived by nephews Craig (Angela) and his children Alana and Spencer; William (Tawnya) and his children Eli and Parker Plumb; Timothy (Rae) and his children Timothy Jr. and Ava Martin; and Leland Martin. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Patricia.

Graveside services with military honors will be held Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville, Vt.

Contributions in his name may be sent to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Medical Center in Hanover, N.H. in lieu of flowers.