Laura K. Dudek, 1947-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Laura Kate Dudek, 72, passed away from cancer Friday evening, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home in Chester, Vt., surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 26, 1947, in Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of Louis and Connie (Ferro) Siracusano.

She graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz, where she was a member of the Theta Phi Gamma sorority. Laura enjoyed cooking, gardening, and travel. On July 10, 2006, she married Thomas A. Dudek in Camden, Maine.

Laura was a kindergarten teacher for three decades at Chester-Andover Elementary School in Chester. She taught grades three and four at Grafton Elementary School from 2000 to 2008. She retired in 2010 after serving two years as the librarian at the Grafton Public Library.

Laura is survived by her husband Tom; her sister Louise King; stepchildren Beth (Jeff) Musacchio and Jason Dudek; two step-grandchildren; and several cousins.

Celebrations of Life will be held in Chester and Camden, dates to be announced, in the spring. Donations in Laura’s memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.