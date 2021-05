SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A funeral service for Larry Snide, 82, who passed away Jan. 21, 2021 will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vt. Friends may call at the church from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Walpole Village New Cemetery in Walpole, N.H. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.