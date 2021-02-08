Larry E. Snide, 1938-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Larry E. Snide, 82, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. He was born Sept. 1, 1938 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Harvey S. and Sarah P. (Chase) Snide. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1957. He also attended Bentley Business School in Boston.

In 1979 he married Judith A. (Smith) Snide. She predeceased him July 24, 2020. Larry was employed at the A&P Grocery Store in Springfield from 1954 to 1967, E.R. Wiggins Builders from 1967 to 1976, and as a manager with LaValley Building Supply from August 1976 until his retirement in February 2008. He enjoyed hunting, dancing, gardening, and maintaining his home.

He is survived by four sons Danny Snide, James Snide, Roger Snide, and Mark Snide; three stepsons Scott Snide, Bradley Snide, and Kevin Snide; one sister Patricia Hardy; 16 grandchildren Christopher, Angela, Tiffany, Tracy, Jessica, Justin, Jenna, Jacqueline, Natasha, Steven, Jason, Brad Jr., Samantha, Nichole, Tyson, and Conner; 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers Frederick, Paul, and Robert, and by one sister Dorothy Stearns.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Friends may call at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Walpole Village New Cemetery in Walpole, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.