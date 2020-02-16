Lani Mae Williams, 1939-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Lani Mae Golden Williams, 80, wife of Paul Allen Williams, entered eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at St. George Healthcare Center, South George, S.C.

Lani was born April 2, 1939 in New Haven, Conn., a daughter of the late Cecil H. “Jack” and Treva Mae Holden Golden. She grew up in Chester, Vt. and was a proud member of the Chester High School Class of 1957.

She married Paul Allen Williams of St. George Jan. 1, 1958 in Chester, Vt. He survives along with daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” (Vernon) Kassian, sons Kris (Connie), Kirk (Cynthia), and Thomas (Donna) all of South Carolina. She also leaves grandchildren Jennifer (Gary) Bell, Rebecca Williams, Angela Williams, ZeZe Williams, Paul (Carrie) Williams II, Benjiman Williams, James Williams, Madison Williams; and great-grandchildren Eli and Elizabeth Canaday, Easton and Owen Williams; a sister Wanda Golden Eubank of Andover, Vt. and a sister-in-law Susan Martin Golden of North Springfield, Vt. and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Wayne Golden and Jay C. Golden, and sister-in-law Lois Baldwin Golden all of North Springfield.

She received an associate’s degree from the Baptist College of Charleston, S.C. and was a retired teacher with the Headstart Center and director and manager of Headstart for Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston counties.

She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family will choose a memorial. Contributions can be made to Cindy Kassian, c/o Crescom Bank, 5561 West Memorial Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477.