Konstantinos G. Iliopoulos, 1962-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Konstantinos G. Iliopoulos, 60, passed away at his home on Feb. 20, 2023. He was born Dec. 19, 1962 in Kalamata, Greece, the son of George and Eugenia (Panagiotopoulou) Iliopoulos. He attended school in Greece and served in the Military in Greece for two years.

He owned and operated the Springfield Village Pizza.

He loved to cook, enjoyed being outdoors, and bird watching. He also enjoyed movies, Greek music, and dancing, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Robin (Ladue) Iliopoulos, son Kristos Iliopoulos, daughter Tonah Clairmont; three siblings John (Vasso) Iliopoulos, Nick (Maria) Iliopoulos, and Christina (Stathi) Panagiotakopoulos; three grandchildren Troy Clairmont, Kade Belden, and Melissa Belden. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m.

Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery at a later date.