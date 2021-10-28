Kimberly J. Johnson, 1956-2021

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Kimberly “Kim” Johnson, age 65, of Charlestown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Oct. 21, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, N.H.

She was born June 5, 1956 in Norton, Mass., to the late Frances and Les Norton. Kim grew up in Mansfield, Mass., and graduated from Mansfield High School in 1974.

Kim’s life and memory will forever be cherished by her husband, Eric of Charlestown, her son Aaron Duffy of Charlestown, and her many faithful friends in the Upper Valley, Manchester, and Nashua areas. Kim was a kind, loving, and generous soul who was adored by so many people, especially her family and dear friends, both near and far.

Kim lived life in accordance with her Christian values. Her faith and spirituality were an important part of her life. She displayed love, kindness, and acceptance to all without reservation. She served as a mentor to many younger people throughout her time, providing wisdom and guidance in times of need. She was a special friend who made those around her feel grateful to have her in their lives.

Kim was a devoted and ardent animal lover who cared for many of her own animals. She worked as a veterinary technician at the Humane Society in Nashua for many years where her love and compassion for the animals shined through on a daily basis. For quite a few years Kim worked for Headlines in Nashua where she cultivated lifelong friendships as she often did no matter where she was.

Kim was a lover of music, a trait she shared with her husband, which she passed on to her beloved son Aaron. A passion which she shared with her family and friends in attendance at countless live performances throughout the decades. She loved the ocean and greatly enjoyed getting away to one of the islands or to the Florida Keys. She also had a great passion for jewelry and art, and a love of pelicans. Kim will always be remembered for her warm smile and easy laughter that would energize others. Her loving personality brought out the best in everyone she met.

A Celebration of Life and remembrance of her life will be held in spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions many be made in Kim’s memory to the Upper Valley Humane Society. Gifts can be made over the phone by calling Carrie at 603-448-6888, ext. 100, or a check can be mailed to UVHS at P.O. Box 789, Lebanon, NH 03766.