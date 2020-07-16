Kianna Peters, 2002-2020

RUTLAND, Vt. – Kianna Peters, 18, of Rutland, died July 9, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident. She was born Jan. 29, 2002 in Rutland. She was a graduate of Black River High School Class of 2020. She was the vice president of the last graduating class.

Kianna loved to read; she was rarely seen without a book nearby. She was quite the comedian at every place she went. She always championed the underdog. She loved the ocean and water and could not wait for her yearly vacations with family and friends. Her dream was to become a certified childcare worker for small children. She started on that path by caring for her cousin with special needs. She was employed at Washington Elms in Bennington, Vt.

She was predeceased by her brother Jonathan Peters in February 2020. She is survived by her parents Jesse and Angela Peters of Ludlow; her biological parents Candie L. and John M.; her grandparents Todd and Dorrie Yakunovitch of Proctor, Donna Peterson Abbott of Andover and Michael Burke of Fair Haven; her sister Kassidy H. of Wallingford; various aunts, uncles, and cousins, including her special aunts Becky, Heidi, Renee, and Krista.

She was so loved and the light of so many people. Due to the limitations with COVID-19, there will be a celebration of Kianna’s life at a later date. The family requests that donations may be made to Clifford Funeral Home to help with Kianna’s funeral expenses.