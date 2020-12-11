Kevin Shrader, 1957-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kevin Shrader, 63, of Westminster, Vt., passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, as a result of a workplace accident. He was the loving husband of wife Beth M. (Schuster) Shrader and the owner of All Seasons Tree Service, having been in the tree care industry for four decades in both New Jersey and Vermont.

Born in 1957 in Morristown, N.J., he was the fourth child of Fred and Dorothy Shrader of East Hanover, N.J. He is survived by sister-in-law Janette Schuster of Walpole, N.H.; siblings Sandford Shrader and wife Maureen of East Hanover, N.J., Nancy Ochs of Blairstown, N.J., and David Shrader and wife Sharon of Amherst, Va.; and five nieces and nephews. Kevin grew up and attended the local schools in East Hanover, N.J., and moved to Westminster in 2003.

Kevin’s passions were his family and his Alaskan malamute sled dogs. He was happiest when camping, fishing, and boating with his wife of 25 years and dog Avalanche. He was a hardworking, loyal, and generous friend and a 10-year member of the Westminster Fire Department who never refused to help a community member in need.

A tree planting and celebration of his life will take place in the spring. Kevin was on the advisory board of the New England Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture; and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to their high school scholarship fund. Send checks to New England Chapter of the ISA, P.O. Box 435, Norwell, MA 02061, Attn: NEC-ISA High School Scholarship Fund.