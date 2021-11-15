Kevin R. Greenwood, 1954-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Kevin R. Greenwood, 67, passed away at his home in Bellows Falls, Monday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2021. He was born Jan. 12, 1954, in Lowell, Mass., the son of Milton and Shirley (McNeil) Greenwood. He graduated from Chelmsford High School in Chelmsford, Mass.

On May 19, 1973, he married Ann C. Emanouil in Lowell, Mass. They enjoyed 32 years together before her passing Aug. 26, 2005.

Kevin was employed at Browning Ferris Industries as a young adult and was eventually promoted to district manager in Rockingham, Vt., thus moving his family to their new home in Vermont in 1984. He continued to work for BFI until his retirement. He was an excellent provider, working hard to give his daughters a childhood that they remember fondly. Most notably, the annual family vacation to Lake Winnipesaukee, with many family members from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including his brother Keith.

He was a past member of the Springfield Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 679, serving as governor from 2000 through 2002. Here he and Ann met many friends over the years and found their Vermont “family.”

Kevin enjoyed lots of hobbies over the years including hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, riding his bike, kayaking, music, playing his guitar, and even “phone chess” with his cousin John. Most important to him were his children and grandchildren, whom he loved very much, as well as his dog and companion Allie.

He is survived by two daughters Melissa Greenwood and Julie Spaulding; brother Keith Greenwood and his wife Robin; three grandchildren Madison and Savannah Greenwood-Hitchcock, and Emma Spaulding, as well as many cousins and relatives whom he loved dearly.

Calling hours will be at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a reception at 2 p.m. at Crown Point Country Club in Springfield, Vt.