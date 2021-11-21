Kevin J. Mack, 1955-2021

ATHENS, Vt. – Kevin Joseph Mack passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 from a cardiac arrest he suffered Oct. 19, 2021. His wife and sons were by his side.

Kevin was born Feb. 28, 1955 in Townshend, Vt., to Merna (LaMarche) and Floyd K. Mack. He graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1974. After high school, he attended UVM and Castleton State College, graduating from Keene State College with a degree in English.

On May 2, 1981, he married Debbie Waryas. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together and raised two wonderful sons. He worked at various machine shops throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. Although he was laid off periodically due to the instability of the machining business, he provided for his family by performing other various jobs. He was on the Planning Commission and a volunteer firefighter for the town of Athens, Vt.

Kevin loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He would reminisce often about how much he enjoyed going camping with his family, aunts, uncles, and cousins when he was younger. He also liked snowmobiling and visiting his Aunt Doris and Uncle Dwight Hitchcock in Athens, Vt. He enjoyed fishing on Athens Pond in the canoe with his oldest son Christopher as well as hunting in Athens with his youngest son Kyle.

Kevin was a big Patriots football fan and loved watching football with his father, mother, and sons every week until his father passed in 2013, whom he has missed immensely. Kevin was always very close to both of his parents.

For over 25 years, he looked forward to going on his annual fishing trip to Lake Champlain in May with his cousin Jeff and friends Tim and Mike in the earlier years and in the later years with his cousin Jeff and friends Chris, Louie, Jay, and Danny, along with his sons. He was fortunate enough to go to Old Saybrook with the guys to do some ocean fishing.

Halloween was Kevin’s favorite time of year. His mother made popcorn balls every Halloween, which he loved. Halloween was so special to him, he proposed to his wife on All Hallows Eve. He was interested in genealogy, history, supernatural phenomena, and the afterlife. Kevin was great with people and would often strike up conversations with strangers. He had a thirst for knowledge and was an avid reader. He loved to travel and always wanted to go to Scotland where his ancestors were from.

Kevin loved his grandchildren who made him proud and brought smiles to his face. He also loved his dog Buttons; he would always call her “Daddy’s little girl.”

He is survived by his wife Debbie and two sons Christopher and his wife Katie and grandchildren Connor, Natalie, Jacob, and son Kyle and his wife Miranda and grandchildren Cason, Kensley, and Aubree; sisters Michele (Coombs) Powlison, Merrilee Harlow-Ficken; nephew Jason Coombs; niece Jennifer Coombs; aunt Jane (Mack) Coles; uncle Harold “Mitch” Mitchell; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and some cousins. He will now join Spicket, Sadie, Ranger and Mya, his favorite dogs along with his most favorite cats Bogie, Monty, Pippin, and Possum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one’s choice. There will be a burial of his ashes in the spring of 2022. Per Kevin’s wishes, there will not be a service.