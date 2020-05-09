Kenneth P. Christie, 1942-2020

ACWORTH, N.H. – Kenneth Peter Christie passed away May 5, 2020 after battling cancer for almost a year. He was born Nov. 23, 1942, the son of Julius and Lillian (Alden) Christie. He graduated from Vilas High School.

After high school, he went in the Coast Guard from 1962 to 1966. Upon returning to Acworth, he learned the carpenter trade and was in business for himself for over 40 years. He built many houses, did a lot of renovations, and was especially proud to have been the general manager of the Acworth Meetinghouse Restoration Project. For relaxation, he took photographs of nature and landmarks that he loved and would go to craft shows with them.

Family, friends, and his community were very important to him. Over the years, he was on the Acworth Conservation Commission, the Acworth Planning Board when the original master plan was adopted, and EMT and captain of the original Acworth FAST Squad, part of the Acworth Volunteer Fire & Rescue for 18 years, served as president of the Vilas Alumni Association, was a member of the American Legion Post 57, was on the Acworth Veterans Memorial Park Committee, and part of the Acworth Sestercentennial Committee.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda of Acworth; his daughter Mary Henry (Jerry) of Langdon; his son Kenneth J. (Tina) of Langdon; his grandsons Michael Henry and Christopher Henry; his granddaughter Haley Christie; his sisters Nancy Jennison (James) and Joan Whitcomb both of Acworth; mother-in-law Mabel Rhoades of Surry; brother-in-law Mark Rhoades (Sharon) of Keene; and nieces, a nephew, and cousins. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, his brother Leonard Christie, and brother-in-law Richard Whitcomb.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made in Ken’s name to the Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse, P.O. Box 2011, Acworth, N.H. 03601 or to the Acworth Memorial Park Committee, P.O. Box 29, Acworth, N.H. 03601.