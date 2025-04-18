Kenneth E. Skillin, 1936-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kenneth E. Skillin, 88, of Springfield, Vt., died at home on April 12, 2025. He was born July 11, 1936, in Windsor, Vt., son of Ernest and Marion (Farrington) Skillin. He attended Springfield schools, and graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1955.

In August of 1988, he married Mary Boucher Clark.

Kenneth worked in the machine tool industry as an optics cleaner. He worked for Jones and Lamson, and Bond Optics. He also worked for the Town of Springfield.

He loved to work, and never fully retired. He worked part time for Bond optics until shortly before his passing.

Outside of work, he enjoyed bowling and going to bowling tournaments, which is where he met Mary. He also enjoyed fishing on Cape Cod, and bus trips to Atlantic City.

He is survived by his wife Mary; sisters Joan Angel (Larry) and Linda Abballi (Tom); stepchildren Kevin Clark (Laura), Jennifer Lemire (Mike), and Stephen Clark (Jen); nephew Jason Angel; niece Kate Coyne; one grandnephew; one grandniece; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., on April 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.