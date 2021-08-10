Keitha M. Destromp, 1976-2021

SHOREHAM, Vt. – Keitha Marie Destromp, 44, of Shoreham, Vt., passed away Aug. 1, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. She was born Sept. 13, 1976 in Burlington to the late Keith and Candice (Holmes) Destromp.

She loved to write poems and personal songs in her free time, making family collages of her family and children. She absolutely loved cooking for her soul mate and her children when she could. She was a super clean freak and made sure everything she came across was clean and up to her standards. She also loved her two dogs Grizzley and Baxter like they were her kids as well.

Keitha was a compassionate, loving, caring person. She had a big heart and made a massive impact on anyone she came in contact with; she genuinely enjoyed caring for others. She always went above and beyond to help anyone she could no matter how down and out she was.

She is survived by her companion of 10 years Arlyn Sunderland, her four children Jacob Mitchell and his wife Sierra, Zackary Mitchell, Riley Daniels, and TJ Daniels. She is also survived by her grandson Brayden Mitchell, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Keith and Floyd.

A memorial service will take place Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.