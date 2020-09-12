Keith W. Illingworth, 1942-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Keith W. Illingworth, 77, died unexpectedly Sept. 4, 2020 in Hudson, Fla.

Keith is survived by his wife Debbie Day-Illingworth of Hudson; son Randy Illingworth (Stacie) of Westminster, and daughter Tracie Illingworth-Harris of Bellows Falls. He is also survived by his three granddaughters Keigan Illingworth of Westminster and Alexandra (Springfield College) and Bradie Harris (Nazareth College) of Bellows Falls. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sue Illingworth and nephews Geoff and Chad Illingworth and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Nancie (Ober) Illingworth, his brothers Bobby and Gary, and his niece Lindsey.

He was born Oct. 16, 1942 in Bellows Falls, Vt. He graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1960 and went to Cambridge School of Business in Boston. He then served his country in the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged, he came back home and worked for the Bellows Falls Trust Company and then the United States Post Office in Bellows Falls until his retirement. He was also a member of the Bellows Falls Fire Department, the American Legion Post 37, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 527, and the Elks BPOE 1619.

He loved to travel and was the “taxi service to and from the airport” for many people in the area. The neighborhood could expect to see him out and about daily, walking or riding his bike, checking in, and saying a quick hello.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. The family wishes for you to gather together in safer times and raise a glass in his honor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Keith Illingworth Fund, c/o the Savings Bank of Walpole, P.O. Box 517, Walpole, N.H. 03608. The family will disperse the funds at a later date to the Lindsey K.J. Illingworth Scholarship and/or the Comtois Family Scholarship.