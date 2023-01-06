Keith R. Young, 1956-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Keith R. Young, 66, passed away suddenly on Thursday evening Dec. 29, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 16, 1956 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Richard C. and Janet (Stevens) Young. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 1974.

On June 18, 1988 He married Pamela Westover in Springfield, Vt.

Keith was employed with the Young’s Cable Company, Maine Post & Beam, Springfield Realty Corporation as Property Manager for 28 years, owned and operated KRY Property Management for 3 years, retiring this year. Most recently He worked at Napa Auto Parts in Springfield.

In Keith’s younger years he enjoyed helping his grandfather on Fairview farm. This is where he learned to drive a tractor and to tap maple sugar trees. During the winter he enjoyed having fun riding snowmobiles with his cousin Bill Young. Keith also loved camping with his family in York beach, Maine, and throughout the White Mountains. His love for camping extended to his own charming space in Weston, Vt. at Horseshoe Acres, where he could spark up a conversation with anybody. At the camp, he could also be found relaxing with his sons or tending to the camper, all while seeking out the next campfire. Keith was a devoted husband, and his 3 sons were the light of his life. In his free time he enjoyed trips to Maine any chance he could get. Keith was never scared to take on new opportunities and did everything with honesty and integrity.

Keith was really enjoying retirement, hanging out early in the morning at the plaza visiting with his best friend Tony Jerolino like a couple of kids. You would also find him visiting all over town; sometimes you would catch him down at the Circle K chatting with his friend Dennis. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Pam Young and sons Tyler, Kyle, and Alex all of Springfield, Vt., Mother Janet Young of Venice, Fla., brother Jay Young of Springfield, Vt., and sister Debra Murray of Venice, Fla.

He was predeceased by his father Richard C. Young in 2019.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.