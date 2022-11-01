Keith Paul Sheehan, 1954-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Keith Paul Sheehan, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2022, during a hunting trip in Wyoming.

Keith was born in Springfield, Vt. on May 19, 1954 to Glendon and Shirley (Barrows) Sheehan. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1973, where he played varsity sports.

Keith served four years in the Navy as a welder and firefighter aboard the U.S.S. Mahan. Upon returning to Springfield, he worked at the Fellows Gear Shapers Company and served in the National Guard. He then worked as a meat cutter at Jake’s South Street Market.

An active community member, Keith served as President of the Booster Club, coached youth sports, and was involved in Class of 1973 alumni events. He was a dedicated member of the Moose Lodge, where he served as President.

Keith was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He spent many happy seasons hunting with family and with his friend Richard “Jake” Jacobs, whom he considered a brother.

Keith was predeceased by his children, John Joseph Sheehan and Kelly Sheehan Plourde, his parents, and his brother Kevin Sheehan.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vicky Sheehan, and his beloved dog, Hunter; granddaughter Kaylie Plourde; step-children Amy Stone and Ben Pomeroy; step-grandchildren Jacob and Paige Stone and Augustus Pomeroy; twin sister Kathi (Sheehan) Stern; siblings Karen Sheehan, Karleen (Sheehan) Cass, and Heather Sheehan; and many more loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 12 from 12–4 p.m. at the Springfield Moose Lodge.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting the family with the arrangements.