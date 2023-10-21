Keith A. LeDrew, 1961-2023

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Keith A. LeDrew passed away on Oct. 14, 2023, following a period of declining health.

He was born in Springfield, Vt., on February 21, 1961, the son of Carleton U. and Jean D. (Neilsen) LeDrew. Keith was predeceased by his parents and brother Carleton “Boomer” U. LeDrew Jr. Other family members include his sister Carla J. (LeDrew) MacDonald and her husband William, his brother Richard B. LeDrew and his wife Anne M. (Fagans), both of Charlestown; nieces Allisia, Jenna, and Kara MacDonald, Leah (LeDrew) Gendron, Erin LeDrew; nephews Benjamin and Zachary LeDrew; and several cousins.

Keith lived in Charlestown his entire life, graduating from Fall Mountain in 1979. He worked for Connecticut River Bank before opening his own business, The Hobby Hut. Ultimately, he joined his father running Lane Road Cycle in Charlestown. Together they built an expansive and dedicated clientele.

His pastimes included coaching the Charlestown Mets Little League team with his close friend Terry Haley. As an avid race fan, he ran his number 41 stock car at Claremont Speedway. Family and friends share many fond memories of racing, camping trips, “Hill Gang” parties, and casino excursions with Keith. He will surely be remembered for his artistic talent and quick, “Neilsen” sense of humor.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Crest Cemetery, at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the old town hall, both in Charlestown, on Friday, Oct. 27.

Keith dearly loved the pets he had over the years. Please make memorial contributions to your local pet rescue.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, N.H. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.