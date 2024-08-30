Kay M. Long, 1935-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Kay M. Long, 89, formerly of 73 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, passed away Aug. 29, 2024, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, N.H. She was surrounded by the love of family and caregivers. Kay was born in Walpole, N.H., on Jan. 9, 1935, the daughter of Caswell and Virginia Murphy Menard. She was a 1953 graduate of Walpole High School. Kay retired from the Savings Bank of Walpole in 2000. She previously held jobs in retail, and drove school buses. She enjoyed kids and working with the public. On Nov. 5, 1978, she married Richard B. Long, who predeceased her in 1999. They shared over 20 wonderful years together.

Kay is survived by her daughter Steffanie Johnson and husband Art; and her sons Ric Mason and partner Cindy Porter, and Rock Mason and wife Gloria. She loved her grandchildren Suzanne Moore Clark, Bradley Moore, Jacob Mason, Scott Mason, Nate Mason, Megan Mason, Eva Galusha, Meredith DeRepentigny, Michael Bushway, and Brenda Hansen, as well as several great-grandchildren. Kay was a beloved aunt of Kerry Bennett, Barb Joy, Patrick Joy, Tracy Summers, Dianne Young, and Kendall Menard, and was lovingly referred to as “The Matriarch.” She is also survived by six step-children and their families: Richard, David, and Sean Long; Diane Critchfield; Colleen Gottlieb; and Tracey Gaier.

Kay was an active member of Pierce Lawton Unit 37 American Legion Auxiliary, and the Emblem Club, both of Bellows Falls, Vt. She held offices at both the local and state levels. She also enjoyed reading, bingo, trips to a casino, kittens, iced coffee or ice cream with friends, and lobster with lots of butter.

Kay was predeceased by her parents, her husband Richard, sons Scott and Mitchell Mason, brother Kendall Menard, sisters Joanne Joy and Sandra Wilson, nephew Jeff Wilson, and grandson Chris Hansen.

There will be calling hours on Sept. 5, from 5-7 p.m., at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls. A funeral service will be held Sept. 6, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Walpole. Since Kay loved life and bright colors, if you are comfortable, bright clothes and a light spirit would honor her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Pierce Lawton Unit 37 scholarship fund, P.O. Box 304, Bellows Falls, VT 05101; or the Maplewood Activities Fund, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, NH 03467 (please put “activities fund” in memo). The family is forever grateful for the loving care that she received while a resident at Maplewood. They appreciated her feistiness and outgoing demeanor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.