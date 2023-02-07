Kathleen Worth Camp

WOODSTOCK, Vt. – Kathleen “Kay” Worth Camp, 85, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2023. Kay spent the last years of her life being cared for by many who loved her, including her family, the loving members of the Woodstock Terrace team, and her special caregiver, Tammy Earle.

Born Kathleen Vera Worth to Earl and Minnie (Fairbanks) Worth at home in the village of Bridgewater Center. She was a graduate of the Woodstock High School Class of 1957 and North Hampton College Class of 1959. Kay married her high school sweetheart, Dwight Cabot Camp, on July 18, 1959, and together they spent seven decades cherishing their family, while running two businesses (W.D. Cabot Furniture & Floor Covering and the Cabot Funeral Home).

Kay spent most of her professional career as a funeral director, bringing comfort and compassion to every family she worked with. Kay shied away from the limelight but always strived to set a good example as an exceptional member of the community. She served as the President of the Vermont Funeral Directors Association where she continued to bring kindness and comfort to others.

Without question, Kay’s most cherished role in life was being a good “Gima” to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and to anyone who would accept her love. She was a “second” mom to many of her children’s friends who frequented their home. Kay loved spending her days by the pool, hiking up Mt. Tom, making snowmen, skiing at Suicide Six with her family and friends, picking berries, enjoying nature, and walking downtown.

Kay is survived by her husband, Dwight; three sons Jeff (Helen), Greg (Karoline), and Brad; her eight grandchildren Stefan (Kristina), Alex (Lauren), Samantha, Travis, Erin (Mitch), Jordan (Bailey), Madison, and William; her five great grandchildren Christian, Kalyna, Juliana, Adrian, and William. She is also survived by her two brothers Gordon and Wayne Worth, as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. In addition to her parents, she is pre-deceased by her beloved son Willard.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cabot Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Unitarian Universalist Chapel beginning at 1 p.m. A zoom link can be found at www.cabotfh.com. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thompson Center, 99 Senior Lane, Woodstock, Vermont 05091, or any other organization that brings kindness to others.

An online guest book can be found at www.cabotfh.com