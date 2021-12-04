Kathleen Hodsden Spence, 1962-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Kathleen Hodsden Spence, 59, of Golden Hill Road, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, as the result of a car accident. She was born Oct. 21, 1962, in Pensacola, Fla., the daughter of Thomas and Eleanor (Walsh) Hodsden.

Kathy attended St. Charles School and was a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School. She has worked as a food server for Exit Ate Diner, Father’s Restaurant, and was presently working at Denny’s in Lebanon, N.H. She was also an expert seamstress and sold cosmetics door to door. She was never happier than when she was on an ocean cruise or cuddling a furry animal. She had a heart of gold and spread sunshine to all who knew her.

Survivors include her father Thomas Hodsden; four brothers and their wives Susie and Lee of Addison, Vt., Jean and Christopher of Bellows Falls, Vt., Julie and Scott of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Heather and Keith of Bridport, Vt. Also surviving is her companion, Ed Reynolds; many nieces and nephews; and grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Eleanor Hodsden.

There will be calling hours Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held after the calling hours, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. Burial will be at a later date in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy’s name to the Vermont Special Olympics.