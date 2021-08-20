Kathleen A. Redmond, 1950-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Kathleen A. Redmond, 71, of Pine Street, died suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at the Springfield Hospital. She was born April 29, 1950 in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of William and Ann Ryan Devoe.

Kathleen attended St. Vincent DePaul School, Eli Whitney High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a 1968 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. She also attended Johnson State for hospitality. She had worked as a housekeeper at Vermont College and a LNA at Genesis Nursing Home in Keene, N.H.

On Dec. 25, 1973, in Bellows Falls, she married Michael Redmond who died in 2004. Kathleen is survived by one son Paul Redmond, one spiritual daughter Amy Sweeney, one sister Rose Haskell and husband Kent, two brothers William Devoe and wife Laurie, Steven Devoe and wife AnneMarie, along with several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by one brother Thomas Devoe and her parents.

She was a member of the Visiting Nurses and American Legion Auxiliary. She also was the proud founder and participant of AA meetings in Bellows Falls. There will be calling hours Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. On Saturday Aug. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m., there will be a memorial mass at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls.