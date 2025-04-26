Karson C. Lewis, 2025

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Karson Calvin Lewis, 34, of Perkinsville, Vt., passed away on April 15, 2025, after a fiercely brave nine-year battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by love, laughter, and a few inappropriate jokes – just the way he would’ve wanted.

Born at Dartmouth Hitchcock to Kim and Gary Lewis, Karson was the youngest of three boys. Growing up with brothers Cole and Devin meant he learned to be scrappy, loyal, and full of life early on. He graduated from Springfield High School in 2009, proudly earning the title “Most Blunt” of his class. You always knew where you stood with Karson, but behind the boldness was a heart of gold.

Karson worked a variety of jobs – first alongside his brother Cole in landscaping, then most recently at Rolling Meadow Farms in Reading. He’d come home with a new story nearly every day, often joking about how much he hated throwing hay – but showed up anyway, even while navigating treatments and setbacks. Cancer never slowed his work ethic – or his sense of humor.

He was the life of every party, you always knew where the party would be on a Friday or Saturday night, especially if mom or dad were away. He was a connoisseur of cold beer, and a fan of high speeds on two wheels. He also had a softer side, especially when it came to being “Uncle Karson” (his proudest role) to Brooks, Burkley (his self-proclaimed Princess), and his honorary nephews Maddox, Ryan, and Reed. Family time meant everything to him – especially summers at Lake Morey, family camping trips with the Lewis crew, and a special trip to Maine with the Watson side.

He leaves behind his parents Kim and Gary; brothers Devin and Cole; sister-in-law Claire; niece and nephew; grandmother Joan Lewis; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his beloved dog Chelsey. He’s undoubtedly reunited with his grandfather Calvin, grandparents Joan and Bud Watson, uncle Brian, and dear friend Ryan “Hogger” – probably already stirring up some sort of trouble.

In Karson’s honor, donations can be made to the Jack Byrne Center, where he received fantastic care during his final days, or the Cancer Canknot Foundation at www.cancercanknot.org. Karson lived hard, loved big, and never backed down. We’ll miss him endlessly – and keep telling his stories.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Crown Point Country Club, on Saturday, May 10, at 3 p.m.