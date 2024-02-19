K. Ulrich Waldmann, 1932-2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ulrich Waldmann, 91, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Jan. 28, 2024, and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on Sept. 16, 1932, in Esslingen, Germany, and spent most of his years residing in Springfield, Vt., with his wife and family.

Ulrich was preceded in death by his loving wife Ann and son Ethan, and is survived by his children David, Shawn, Phoebe, and Mark; brother Horst (CH); as well as four grandchildren and a foster daughter.

Ulrich dedicated himself to the art of tailoring, a craft he learned as a young boy in Germany. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating perfectly fitted garments, his craftsmanship and dedication to his craft brought joy to many.

A memorial service reserved for family and close friends will be held in late spring/early summer in Chester, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to Carmel Hills, 2801 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC, 28226, where he resided for the past 12 years.