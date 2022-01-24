Justin Moulton, 1969-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Justin Moulton, 52 of Springfield, Vt. passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1969 in Springfield to Douglas and Diane (Metcalf) Moulton. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1987.

Justin was a long time 4-H member and a member of the North Springfield Baptist Church. He played little league baseball and was in the first group of kids to play in the youth football program that Jerry Jasinski started. He was also on the eighth grade team, Junior Varsity and Varsity football teams. He also enjoyed snowmobiling as a youngster. Justin played saxophone in Junior High at Riverside and was quite good but decided to give it up to have more study halls. After high school he worked in carpentry and construction for his family’s company and others as well as having his own company, JDM Construction. He currently had been working as a subcontractor for Wylle Construction.

Justin was also an avid hunter and fisherman, harvesting many deer over the years as well as other game.

Justin had many friends in the area who will miss him greatly as well as his family.

He is survived by his parents Douglas and Diane Moulton, his brothers Chris Moulton and his wife Shelly of Hillsborough, N.H., and Joshua Moulton of Springfield, Vt. He is also survived by his special friend Rachel Stock, his nephew James Moulton and his wife Stephanie of Kentucky, and his nieces Brittany Moulton of Pennsylvania, and Kassey Lanham of West Virginia, and several great-nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Justin was predeceased by his grandparents Robert and Catherine Metcalf, Frank and Freda Rumrill, Virginia Farrar and Stanley Moulton, uncles Russell Moulton, Roy Farrar, Douglas Metcalf and by several cousins. A celebration of Justin’s life will be held in the spring.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.