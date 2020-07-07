June McCormack, 1931-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – June McCormack, 89, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born April 8, 1931 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of George F. and Doris (Barr) Thompson. June attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1949.

On Oct. 29, 1951, she married Russell H. McCormack in Keene, N.H. He predeceased her May 21, 2012.

June was a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and cake making. She loved to be outdoors, camping, walking, and birding. She enjoyed traveling with Russell for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and family gatherings. She was a member of the Chester Congregational Church in Chester, Vt.

June is survived by her four children Lawrence McCormack of Springfield, Laura Barrows of Hampstead, N.C., Betty Losavio of North Springfield, and Arlene Bailey of Rustburg, Va.; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Russell, and by her sister Nancy Thompson Smith.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. Reverend Susan Moody, pastor of the Chester Congregational Church, will officiate. A celebration of life gathering will follow the graveside service at the McCormack family lot on Damon Road in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.