Julie Lynn Jones, 1960 – 2021

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Julie Lynn Jones, 61, of North Springfield, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home after a short, fierce fight with cancer Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

She was born March 3, 1960, in Washington, Pa., to Bob and Carol Ann (Holmes) Jones.

Julie moved to Vermont in 2002 with her wife Judith, where she worked as a manager for Sun Reed Instruments and also as a wellness manager at the Springfield Co-op.

She is survived by her wife Judith Riha; her mother Carol Fisher and her husband Kenneth; her brother Brad Jones and family; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial donations may be made in Julie’s name to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.