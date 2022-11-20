Julia H. Pierson, 1935-2022

TYSON, Vt. – Julia H. Pierson, 86, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Nov. 18, 1935 at her home in Tyson, Vt. the daughter of James O. and Violet M. (Tucker) Massey. She attended the Tyson School.

On July 4, 1964 Julia married Roy M. Pierson, He predeceased her on Jan. 9, 2017.

Julia lived most of her life in Tyson, Vt., residing in Ludlow and Reading for a short time.

She was a homemaker and fantastic seamstress, she worked from her home doing sewing, mending, and upholstering for many years.

She enjoyed her flower gardens, reading, and doing puzzles. She loved spending time with her family and hosting holiday gatherings.

She is survived by one son Michael Pierson of Tyson, Vt., step-son Scott Pierson and his wife Tammy of Hartford, Conn., step-daughter Sheila Pierson-Roy and her husband Jon of Strafford, N.H., four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Tyson Community Church. Reverend Margo Marrone will officiate. Burial will be in the Plymouth Notch Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.