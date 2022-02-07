Judith L. Bright, 2022

W. TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Judith L. Bright of West Townshend, Vt. passed away at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. on Jan. 15, 2022. Judy spent her childhood in Canton, Mass. attending Canton schools and graduated from Canton High School. She then attended the Chandler School in Boston. She worked for many years as a secretary for a Canton insurance agency, Paul B. Carroll’s law office for over thirty years and part time for the Canton Zoning Board of Appeals.

She was the daughter of the late Orlow S. Bright, Jr. and Ruth (Mutch) Bright. She is survived by her family, Peter S. Bright his wife Bobbie and Joel S. Bright, all of Canton. She is also survived by three nieces, Charlotte Hogan and her husband Chuck of Sharon, Jennifer Kemalian and her husband Drew of Canton, and Amy Schaefer and her husband Brian of Wis. She is further survived by seven grand nieces and six grand nephews.

A private service will be held from the Pushard Family Funeral Home in Canton, Mass. and an interment will take place at the Canton Corner Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Cops for Kids with Cancer.