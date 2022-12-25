Joyce R. Nash, 1938-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Joyce R. Nash, 84, passed away Sunday Dec. 4, 2022, at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, N.H. She was a native and longtime resident of Walpole, N.H.

She was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Bellows Falls, Vt. A daughter of Fredrick and Althea (Wood) Bingham. She has a brother – Wayne Bingham of Walpole, N.H.

She attended schools in Drewsville and Walpole, N.H.

After graduating from hairdressing school in Concord, N.H., she opened a home-based salon named Country Beauty Shop. She cherished the many friendships with her customers that developed through the years.

In 1961 she married Richard Nash. They went on to have a family of five children. They parted in 1997.

Joyce enjoyed gardening, sewing, visiting with friends and family, as well as reminiscing about growing up on the farm. She truly had a love for anything related to farms and cows. She had an immense passion for swimming, often times family joined in cooling off and relaxing in her pool.

Her family was especially important to her.

After retiring from hairdressing, she was a proud caregiver for a family in Walpole.

Later in her life, she grew to enjoy going out to eat with family for a burger and ice cream. She never met an ice cream flavor she didn’t like! She developed an affinity for getting her nails done and really enjoyed showing others how nice her nails came out.

Despite her Dementia and physical limitations, she persevered to be as independent as possible with quality and zest for life.

Joyce is survived by her sons, David Nash of Phoenix, Ariz., and Brad Nash of Walpole, N.H., her daughters, Tammy Nash of North Walpole, N.H., and Donna (Nash) Kilburn and her husband, James (a special son-in-law) of Westminster, Vt. She had nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Tracy Nash of Walpole, N.H.

There will be a Graveside Service and Celebration of Life, details of the service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce’s memory can be made to Walpole Fire/EMS, PO Box 162, Walpole, NH 03608. Please include Joyce’s name on the memo line.

