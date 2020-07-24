Joyce E. Gilbert, 1931-2020

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Joyce E. Gilbert, 88, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home in Proctorsville, Vt. She was born Aug. 18, 1931 in Eden, Vt., the daughter of Glen and Iola (Slicer) Gilbert. She received her early years of education in Brandon. She lived in St. Albans for several years, moved to Springfield, Vt. in 1991, and most recently has lived for many years in Proctorsville, Vt.

Joyce worked as a housekeeper in private homes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her extended family, the Browns, with whom she lived for many years. She also enjoyed spending time with her Lincoln Street family. Joyce enjoyed socializing over a cup of coffee and loved going out to eat or getting ice cream. She enjoyed traveling to Maine, Lake George, and her annual trip to Rhode Island to visit her sister. She loved animals and country music and loved to sing along. Her fiery spirit and quick wit will be remembered fondly.

She is survived by her caregiver Nancy Brown of Proctorsville and Nancy’s family; two sisters Eleanor Brierely of Lincoln, R.I. and Lorraine Lemieux of Clover, S.C.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins and her Lincoln Street family.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 30 at 1 p.m. on at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.