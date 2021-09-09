Joy A. Carvage, 1959-2021

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Joy Ann Carvage departed this world peacefully and surrounded by loved ones Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Joy is survived by her loving husband of 20 years Scott Carvage, their four children Kristy Farnsworth, Mary Farnsworth, Robert Farnsworth (wife Chantelle) and Joanna Fitzkee (husband Kenneth); grandchildren Maggie Drew, Lily Rayne, Anniston Grey, Bennington Kash, and Remmington Knox, or her fab five as she so lovingly referred to them. Also the newest addition to the family, their great-grandson Everett Holsten.

Joy was born in Birmingham, Ala., March 22, 1959 to her mother, Edith Shaw. She is also survived by her brothers Roger Graf (wife Karen) and Darrell Graf (wife Tara) of Alabama, her beloved Aunt Billie and Aunt Faye, and many nieces and nephews in both Alabama and Vermont.

A graduate of the class of 1977 from Shades Valley High, Alabama, she and her family currently reside in North Walpole, N.H. She had many roles throughout her life including working in the one-day surgery unit at Springfield Hospital; however her most vital of roles and greatest accomplishments include being a wife, a mother, and the absolute best nana.

It’s such an honor to be able to tell the story and life of the most amazing woman. The woman that I am blessed to be able to call Mama. Joy had a very unique way of making people she met feel at ease. When you walk through the doors of her home, she wanted nothing more than for everyone to feel welcomed. If you were hungry she fed you, if you needed a shoulder to cry on she was there, if you just needed to sit in silence she sat alongside, holding your hand.

There are certain moments in life that remain forever etched in your soul. All of those memories for me include her. Her grandchildren will never forget the sleepovers with late night snacks and stories, the way she made each of their hearts feel uniquely loved and important. With memories of dancing in the kitchen to digging in the garden, Nana and Papa’s house will always be the place they hold close to their hearts, and the place where cousins became best friends.

When the chaos of the world would come crashing down, Mama was always able to be the voice of reason and the calm we needed in the storm. She fought her battle for so long, yet she never gave up along the way. She showed her strength and fought up to the very end. She is finally free, no more suffering, no more pain. There is some sort of peace knowing that we will see her again one day, and until then our babies have the best guardian angel walking beside them. If we were given a single flower for every moment we think about you mom, you could walk in our garden forever.

I seem to miss you the most when the house falls silent, when the warm sun hits my face, or when those beautiful stars twinkle just so. Somewhere over the rainbow, I know you are dancing in the streets with your beloved Nanny. We carry you in our hearts. We love you to the moon and back.

A celebration of life will be planned by the family at a later date.