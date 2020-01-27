Josephine M. Shepard, 1943-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Josephine M. Shepard, 77, passed away Jan. 11, 2020 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Jan. 1, 1943 in Granville, N.Y., the daughter of Earl and Hazel (VanGuilder) Winchell. She received her education in Granville, N.Y.

Josephine was married to Douglas Hicks Sr. He predeceased her. She was later married to Arthur Shepard. He also predeceased her. She was a certified nursing assistant at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, N.H. She lived in White River Jct., Vt. and Hanover, N.H. for several years before moving to Ludlow, Vt.

Josephine was a very active person, always on the go. She enjoyed gardening and doing yard work at her home. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Douglas Hicks Jr. (Jenette) of White River Jct., Vt., Daniel Buccellato of Windsor, Vt., Dennis Shepard of Lebanon, N.H., and Karen White of Whiter River Jct., Vt.; two sisters Charlotte Hanson and Eleanor Burke, both of Granville, N.Y.; and also by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by seven siblings.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.