Josephine F. Keefe, 1923-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Josephine F. Keefe, 97, passed away Nov. 26, 2020. She was born Sept. 4, 1923 to Earl and Mary (Tollerton) Fuller in Walpole, N.H. She was a graduate of Walpole High School, Class of 1943. Josephine proudly served as a Navy Wave during WWII, stationed in Washington, D.C. as a decoder. After the war ended, she married Daniel Keefe Jan. 26, 1946. It was a marriage lasting more than 73 years. Jo, as she liked to be called, worked at Immanuel Church in Bellows Falls before going to work for and retiring from H. A. Manning Co.

Jo enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, and family gatherings. She was known for her beautiful crocheting, knitting, and needlework.

She was predeceased by her parents and three sisters Agnes Bates, Mary Beam, and Geraldine Claflin. Surviving are her three sons Eric (Molly) of North Carolina, Terrence (Ruth) of Bellows Falls, and Kevin (Corrinne) of Bellows Falls. Also surviving are grandchildren Kelly and Katy Keefe, Michael (Wendy) and Marianne Keefe, Amanda (Jason) Breakstone, and Jennifer (Ryan) Pelletier and great-grandchildren Erin, Lauren, and Daniel Keefe, Laila and Juliette Breakstone, and Jaxon and Reece Pelletier, all of whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Vermont Veterans’ Home for the excellent care she received while there. There will be a graveside service at the Vermont Veterans’ Cemetery at a later date.