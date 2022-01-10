Joseph Wing, 2021

WESTON, Vt. – Joseph Wing was 84-years-old when he passed at home on Nov. 26, 2021. He resided in Weston for 34 years.

His companion and wife of 45 years, Susan Wing, has her own journey to imagine.

His mother Fong Shee and father Lim Wing, born in China, immigrated to the U.S. He was a first generation U.S. citizen. Two siblings, Mary Tong of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and Robert Wing of Hartsdale, N.Y. survive him.

Joe grew up in Manhattan, on the lower east side. Being bright, he attended Brooklyn Tech, an engineering oriented prep school, and moved into mechanical drafting. He took refresher courses at community colleges, and professionally he worked for major companies developing production standards and facility design. He traveled to Japan, Mexico, and across the U.S. to maintain equipment for this process. He moved to Vermont to ski and enjoy nature. He is dearly loved by a very large family who found him to be a friend. A man who did what he wanted and enjoyed life.

No service is planned, but he found interest in the nonprofit Keeping People Warm, Londonderry Rescue Squad, and Mountain Valley Medical Clinic if a donation is desired in his memory.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.