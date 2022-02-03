Jonathan M. Lescord, 1985-2022

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Jonathan Michael Lescord, 36, passed away Jan. 28, 2022 at his home in Brattleboro, Vt. with survived partner Billy-Joe Hudgins. Jonathan was born Feb. 1, 1985 to Gary Lescord, Sr. of Saxton’s River, Vt. and Theresa Benson of Rockingham, Vt.

Jonathan loved his friends, fishing, and hunting. Jonathan always made friends wherever he would go. He had a smile and a heart of gold.

Jonathan is survived by his father Gary Lescord, Sr., his wife, and paternal grandparents Fred and Elaine Lescord. He is also survived by his mother Theresa Benson, two brothers Gary Lescord Jr. and Joshua Lescord, step-sisters, and a stepbrother. Jonathan had many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. His maternal grandparents Leslie and Winifred Hitchcock are pre-deceased.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being held at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.