John V. James, 1952-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – John V. James, 69, of 12 Henry Street, passed away peacefully May 8, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. John was born Jan. 19, 1952, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Walter and Mary (Monte) James. He attended Saxtons River Grammar School and graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1970. After graduation, he briefly attended Husson College majoring in accounting. While he was at Husson College, he made their collegiate baseball team as a walk-on and earned the nickname “Johnny Hustle.”

John was known by many as a community staple in Bellows Falls through volunteering countless hours of time coaching various sports and his association with multiple groups. The two biggest commitments that people will always remember were his experience with the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League (CVPWFL) and Bellows Falls Babe Ruth Baseball. John coached and volunteered for CVPWFL for over 30 years and coordinated the Babe Ruth Program for another 15-plus years. If John wasn’t coaching, he could be seen attending local sporting events that didn’t even pertain to his family. He enjoyed being at the events where he could routinely watch the games, talk to parents and spectators to complement their child or offer any advice that a parent or family member wanted.

Outside of his volunteer opportunities and spending time with family, John was feverishly passionate about golf and work. John was a fixture at Bellows Falls Country Club since the mid-1970s. From April through September annually, he would spend countless hours at BFCC, Hooper, and other local venues playing the game he loved. He just enjoyed spending time with the members, non-members, and conversing with the people he met along the way. As for his work, John worked for his father, and brothers, at James Trucking in Saxtons River after returning home from college. When the family business closed, he had a few jobs looking for his next landing spot. Finally, he landed at his final place of employment hired by Luke Bazin to become the parts department manager at L&B Truck Service; now known as ATG. He stayed at this company until he passed.

John is survived by his wife Linda, whom he married July 15, 1972, in Saxtons River, Vt., three sons, Jeffrey and Botin “Bou” of Attleboro, Mass.; Jarrod and Jill (Baldasaro) of Bellows Falls, Vt.; and Nicholas and Hieu (Nguyen) of Hawaii; two brothers, Paul of Wilmington, Vt.; and Robert of Jaffrey, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Dillon, Avery, Emma, Walker, Cadance, Saul, and Tram. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Mary of Saxton River and his two brothers, Donald and Walter III. John enjoyed spending time with his family. He was routinely seen at games all over Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and even New York to be with them and watch them play. He was a great family man!

Calling hours will be Sunday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. A funeral mass will be held Monday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church in Bellows, Falls, Vt., followed by a burial in the St. Charles Cemetery.

All Covid-19 restrictions will be followed. Masks are required, and building occupancy is still being enforced.