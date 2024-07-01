John S. Sailer, 1926-2024 🇺🇸

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – John S. “Jack” Sailer passed away on Sunday, May 26, at the age of 97, after several years of visual impairment and health challenges. Jack was surrounded by those who loved and cared for him, and family members, his wife, children, and grandchildren during his final days and hours. Jack was born on July 15, 1926, in Plymouth, Vt., to Lillian Sailer (Michael) and John Sailer, and grew up on their dairy farm in Plymouth. He attended Plymouth School and Woodstock High School.

Jack and his two brothers Arnold and Paul built their first sawmill in 1948, and a few years later expanded into the heavy construction business. He continued running a business with his brothers until 1988, when Jack and his son Jeff bought out the business. Jack was a member of the Vermont National Guard, with two years of active service and six years in the reserves. In the 1960s, Jack and his brothers built Round Top Ski Area. The entire Sailer family spent many weekends skiing together at the mountain, creating a lifetime of fond memories.

Jack was a devoted citizen and volunteer in his local community. He served as a selectman for Plymouth town for 18 years, and was a member of the Plymouth Planning Commission for 23 years. He was also a member of the Ottauquechee Planning Commission in Woodstock, which later became the Two Rivers Planning Commission. The Town of Plymouth recognized Jack for 36 years of dedicated service as a founder, trustee, and member of the volunteer fire department. Jack also had a recreational pilots license, and enjoyed flying in his free time.

Jack married Bette Anne Woods on July 24, 1954. They spent the next few years building their home in Plymouth, making it an oasis for their family and friends to relax, have fun, and enjoy their time together. Jack’s later life was filled with many wonderful memories of time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

There were many things Jack enjoyed: spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing golf, skiing, hunting, and driving the tractor-trailer loaded with logs and hauling them to northern Vermont. Most of all, Jack enjoyed staying busy, whether it was with work or helping those who he loved and cared about.

Jack was predeceased by his brothers Arnold (Shirley), Paul (Eliane) and his beloved Siamese cats, Benny, Buddy, and Willie. Jack leaves behind his wife Bette Anne; daughter Debra (Robin Dayman) of Burlington, Vt.; his son Jeff (Nancy Sawyer) of Plymouth, Vt.; four grandchildren Morgan (JP Carlisle) of Plymouth, Vt., Elizabeth (Jarrod Pulsifer) of Rutland, Vt., Caitlyn (Steve Gogel) of South Burlington, Vt., and Samantha (Sean DeMayo) of Greenlawn, N.Y.; seven great-grandchildren Harper, Colby, Jack, Freddie, Lincoln, Charlotte, and Hudson; and several nephews and nieces.

A service and interment will be held on July 13, at 1 p.m., at the Calvin Coolidge Cemetery in Plymouth, Vt. A reception will immediately follow at the Plymouth Fire Department in Plymouth Union.

Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to the Lucy MacKenzie Humane Society; or the Bridgewater Congregational Church, P.O. Box 4, Bridgewater, VT 05034.

