BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – John Lawlor, 71, who passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, in Bellows Falls, will have a Celebration of Life at the Masonic Hall in Bellows Falls on Saturday, May 27, from 1-4 p.m. A graveside service will also take place on May 30, at 11 a.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls.

