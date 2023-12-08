John Kevin O’Shaughnessy, 1938-2023

WINDHAM, Vt. – A man of many talents and accomplishments, J. Kevin O’Shaughnessy, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023, at his home in Windham, Vt.

Born Sept. 2, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to John Quinn O’Shaughnessy and Lucy Marie O’Sullivan O’Shaughnessy, the third of their four children, Kevin grew up in Floral Park, N.Y., graduating with honors from Chaminade High School in Mineola, N.Y.

Kevin was first and foremost a consummate teacher and scholar, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Georgetown University, and was a Fulbright Scholar in attendance at the U.S. Embassy in Guadalajara, Mexico, while earning his advanced degrees from Georgetown. Fluent in several languages and a world traveler, Kevin’s Georgetown major was in Latin American studies, but his interests covered centuries of world history, as well as many areas of the natural sciences.

Kevin taught biology and earth sciences from 1968 to 1974 at the Cranwell School in Lenox, Mass., as well as at other schools both private and public in the Northeast and Florida, including Tabor Academy in Marian, Mass. He concluded his lengthy career as a teacher with Vermont Public Schools.

Kevin was a person who was always motivated to learn more, teach more, do more, and accomplish more. He engaged his students in the classroom and in the outdoors. As a teacher, he was a great lover of the natural world, of hiking and skiing, with and without his students. He was a blue water sailor who used his skills to open another part of the natural world to his students, an avid student of all manner of contemporary sailboats, and an expert on the history of classic tall ships. A chance encounter with Jacques Cousteau developed into full-blown academic programs in oceanography.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Thomas O’Shaughnessy, Kevin is survived by his siblings Alice O’Shaughnessy, C.S.J., of Seaford, N.Y.; Kathleen O’Shaughnessy Hearn and her husband Rex Alan Hearn of Lee, Mass., and North Palm Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law Laura Nuzzi O’Shaughnessy also of Lee; close family friend Lauren Hanley, C.S.J., also of Seaford; nieces Nancy O’Shaughnessy Smith of New Marlborough, Mass., and Ellen Clelia O’Shaughnessy of Chapel Hill, N.C.; nephew Christopher Hearn of Valley Cottage, N.Y., and their families.

Services for Kevin will be held in the spring in Vermont, and a future notice of his memorial service will be published at a later date.

Donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to The Benedictine Monks of Weston Priory, 58 Priory Hill Road, Weston, Vt.

Honoring Kevin’s affinity for the turn of a good phrase, we leave him with the words he so often left with those he loved: “If I don’t see you in the future, I will see you in the pasture.”