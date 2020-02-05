John J. Powers Jr., 1982-2020

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John Jay Powers Jr., 38, died Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in Macon, Ga. in 1982, son of John Jay Powers and Della Howell of Martinsville, N.Y. He is survived by four sisters; Gram Leona and Chip Woods in North Springfield, Vt.; Aunt Penny Schultz of Cleveland; Uncle Tim of Grand Blanc, Mich.; and numerous cousins and many friends in both Vermont and Syracuse, N.Y.

He graduated from the Teen Challenge program in Connecticut and worked for Vermont Railroad, The Subway in Springfield, and Jeld-Wen in North Springfield. He was dedicated to the Lord as a child and received a water baptism in Nedrow, N.Y. Later, he played the piano several times at the Assembly of God Church in Springfield, Vt.

Johnny loved music. He played piano, guitar, drums, and also wrote the words to a beautiful song, “I Worship Thee, Lord.” He was a talented artist, creating paintings and sketches.

Donations may be sent to the Teen Challenge Program in Boston, Mass. in memory of Johnny Powers. We will miss that smile and little laugh and the personality as well.