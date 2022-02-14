John J. Collins, Jr., 1939-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – John “Jack” J. Collins, Jr., 82, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2022, surrounded in love. Jack was born on Dec. 7, 1939, in Springfield, Mass. to John and Mary (Murphy) Collins.

Following his graduation from Cathedral High School in 1957, he attended Western New England College and his work career led him from Springfield, Mass. to Wayne, N.J. He eventually settled in Ludlow in 1972 as the manager of the Fox Run Resort and Golf Course. He worked as the Financial Director for Ludlow Electric in 1986, through to his retirement in 2009.

Jack married the love of his life, Anne “Nancy” Smith, on Sept. 30, 1961, and together they raised four children: John “Jack” J. III, Peter, Susan, and Margaret. They enjoyed 50 joyful years of marriage, traveling across the country, visiting many golf courses and sandy beaches, and making friends wherever they went.

Jack was a strong, loving, and supportive father and grandfather. His knowledge, confidence, and guidance were the foundation of his family. Jack shared his love of sports with his children and enjoyed discussing the scores and highlights of the day with anyone who asked. Jack was extremely proud of his six grandchildren and it brought him joy to share in their many accomplishments. He would take time to research the subjects they were interested in or learning about so as to enrich their conversations.

Jack was an avid golfer, playing competitively from a young age through retirement. He won many tournaments and club championships but was especially proud to be the 1998 Vermont Senior Amateur Champion. He was an active member of the Church of the Annunciation, serving as the Director of Religious Education, and, in addition to being a member of the Parish Council, he was Lector for over 20 years and a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed serving his community and was an active member and former President of both the Ludlow Rotary Club and the Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, as well as a board member for the Fletcher Farm Foundation.

In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his wife Nancy. Jack leaves behind two sons, John III “Jack” of Ludlow, and Peter and his wife Raye Lin of Mount Holly; two daughters, Susan DeVarney and her husband James of Austin, Texas, and Margaret Ferro and her husband Richard of Milton, Vt.; as well as six grandchildren, Melissa DeVarney, Patrick DeVarney, Alyssa (Collins) Yamartino, Kateri Collins, Morgan Collins, and Michael Ferro. Jack is survived by two brothers, Donald (Carol) Collins and Stephen (Asri Masran) Collins, a sister, Mary Lynn (Collins) Meunier, and several nieces and nephews.

Jack always strived to ‘Live His Life’ – job well done!

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Annunciation in Ludlow, Vt. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Church of Annunciation Parish Hall. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Ripple, Dr. Goodney, Visiting Nurses, Gill Odd Fellows Home and the many friends for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Black River Valley Senior Center 10 High St., Ludlow, VT 05149, or Visiting Nurses and Hospice of VT & NH 88 Prospect St., White River Jct., VT 05001.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vermont. An online guest book is available at www.cabotfh.com.