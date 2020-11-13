John H. Hurd, 1958-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – John H. Hurd, 62, passed away from a heart attack in his home in Central Village, Conn., Nov. 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 27, 1958 in Bellows Falls, Vt., to his father and mother John R. and Shirley Smith Hurd.

He graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School and continued his education at Keene State College for two years. He became an electrician. He was self-employed. He spent 20 years in Florida and came back 10 years ago.

He leaves behind a son Jordan R. Hurd in California. He is predeceased by two brothers, Scott and David Hurd.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.