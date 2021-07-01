John F. Williams, 1971-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – John “Big Red” Williams, 49, passed peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center June 23, 2021.

He was born Aug. 9, 1971 and spent his early childhood growing up among the apple trees in Bethel, Conn., moving to Westminster, Vt. during high school. He was a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School Class of 1990.

After high school, he joined the Army National Guard and then moved to Texas. He went to France and Germany where he played football for the NFL team Frankfurt Galaxy.

He then returned to Vermont and fathered two boys, Brodie and John Jr., who he is survived by.

John was a fun loving guy with a smile and laugh that filled the room. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his parents John and Susie Williams of Bellows Falls, Vt., his sisters Glorianna Godwin and husband John of Cantonment, Fla., Kimberly Limoges and husband Steve of Alstead, N.H., and Julianna Lawrence and husband Michael of Bellows Falls, Vt. He has many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.