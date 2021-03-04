John F. O’Brien, 1959-2021

ALSTEAD, N.H. – John F. O’Brien, 61, of Mechanic Street, died at the Jack Burns Center in Lebanon, N.H., Feb. 21, 2021. He was born June 12, 1959, the son of James and Lela Mae (Lowell) O’Brien in Bellows Falls, Vt. He attended schools in Alstead, N.H., and was a 1978 graduate of the Fall Mountain Regional High School. He worked as a cook at the Cheshire Medical Center, the Springfield Hospital, and Pizza Hut. John also worked at Smith Medical Hubbard Farms and the United States Postal Service. John was a member of the North Walpole Fire Department and Alstead Fire Department where he served as a captain.

John is survived by his two children Ian James O’Brien and Heather Ann O’Brien; his mother Lela Mae Reney and stepfather Wally Reney; one sister Laurie Schmitz and her husband Tom; three brothers Patrick Dean O’Brien, James Fenton O’Brien and his wife Patricia, and Todd Edward O’Brien; and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his father James O’Brien

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., will be assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the Alstead Ambulance and the Alstead Food Shelf.