John F. Martens, 1929-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – John went to be with Jesus on March 1, 2023. He was born May 21, 1929, to Henry and Lizzie Martens of Inman, Kan. He married Dorothy Swartley of Gardenville, Pa. in 1950. In 1954 God called them to Vermont, to serve a small Mennonite church in Andover. John filled many roles at Andover Community Church, including 34 years as co-pastor. He was a generous man, and steadfast in praying for others. He delivered milk for Idlenot Dairy, retiring 30 years ago. He enjoyed woodworking, selling woodcrafts at local fairs, watching his favorite basketball and baseball teams, and playing table games.

He is survived by sister Marie Regehr, Inman, Kan.; daughters Joanie Parker (Bruce), Bloomingdale, Ill., and Kathy Martens, Andover, Vt; sons John Loren Martens (Martha), Middlebury, Ind., and Daryl Martens (Kathy Jo), Chester, Vt.; 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andover Community Church, c/o Patti Gordon, 2625 Simonsville Rd., Andover, VT 05143, or Bayada Hospice, PO Box 8081, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Andover Community Church in Andover, Vt. A private burial will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, VT.