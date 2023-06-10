John E. Ross, 1951-2023

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – John Edward Ross, 71, of Ross Drive in Westminster, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born on Dec. 20, 1951, in Concord, Mass., the son of Gilbert and Theresa (Curra) Ross. John graduated from Fall Mountain High School. From there, John worked for Paul Galloway, where he built homes. John also worked at a few different locations as an auto mechanic, before opening up his own business in 1979 called Ross’ Tire and Auto in Bellows Falls, where he became a pillar to the community for 44 years. John in his early years enjoyed building performance motors and driving fast cars. John did some driving in the sportsman and modified divisions at Monadnock and Claremont Speedways. He was also a crew chief and mechanic for his son in the Pro-Quad mini stock division, where they had great success at the Canaan and Claremont Speedways. John also enjoyed the Boston Celtics back in the day, in the Larry Bird era. He enjoyed his family and many great customers he met at the business throughout the years. In his later years, he enjoyed working on his classic vehicles, and doing different projects around the house. He also loved spending time with his wife and his rescued animals, especially “Earl the pig.”

In 1971 he met the love of his life Priscilla (Merrill), who survives him. John is also survived by his son John Ross Jr. and his long time partner Linda Hood of Walpole N.H.; his daughter Angela Kissell and her husband Francis of Ludlow, Vt.; his mother Theresa Ross of Manchester, N.H.; his brother Jesse Ross and his wife Amy of Westmoreland, N.H.; and his sisters Karen Harper and husband Lloyd of Nashua, N.H., Judith St. Laurent and husband Gary of Portsmouth, N.H., and Pamela Wentzel and husband Willie of Springvale, Maine. He is also survived by nephews Michael Wentzel of Sanford, Maine, and Richard Wentzel of Ethiopia. John was predeceased by his father Gilbert Ross.

John will be honored and remembered in many ways by family and friends. There will be no services at this time.

Donations in John’s memory can be made to animal shelters and Humane Societies in your area, because of his love for animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.