John E. O’Neil II, 1966-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John E. O’Neil II, 54, passed away at his home May 15, 2020. He was born April 11, 1966 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Gertrude Benware and the late John E. O’Neil. He attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School in 1984.

John was a chef at several area restaurants, most recently at the Black Rock Steakhouse in Springfield for the past six years. He was previously employed at Bricker’s Restaurant in Claremont, the Pot Belly Pub in Ludlow, and Crown Point Country Club in Springfield. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting, and camping at Spring Lake in Cuttingsville.

He is survived by his mother Gertrude Benware of Springfield, three sons Nick LaFayette of North Walpole, N.H., Shawn LaFayette of Springfield, and John E. O’Neil, III of Claremont, N.H.; four sisters Moira Armstrong of Londonderry, Vt., Tara O’Neil of Ludlow, Vt., Linda Giddings of Titusville, Fla., and Cheryl Gobin of Springfield; two brothers Gary Blair and Daniel Smith of Springfield; stepsister Jackie Fowler of Springfield; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins and a special friend Patsy. He was predeceased by his father John E. O’Neil.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.