John E. Lynch Jr., 1942-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John E. Lynch Jr., 77, of Will Dean Road, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home. Born March 27, 1942, he is predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John E. Lynch Sr., longtime residents of Bellows Falls, Vt. He was a 1960 graduate of Bellows Falls High School and attended the University of Bridgeport, Conn. on a football scholarship. He worked for Holmes Transportation, Rousse Enterprises, DeCato Brothers Trucking, and drove bus for The Current after retiring from the trucking industry.

John was a member of the BPOE 1619 in Bellows Falls, was a communicant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, and was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a passionate fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics.

John is survived by his sons John E. Lynch III and wife Kim of Rutland, Vt. and Travis Lynch of New York, N.Y.; his daughter Cathy Thorne and husband Rob of Milton, Vt.; his brother James Lynch of Walpole, N.H.; his sisters Karen Bicknell of Newport, N.H. and Brenda Lynch of Walpole, N.H.; his grandchildren Kirsten Pratt, Kyle Lynch, and KeLaura Lynch; and nieces and nephews Karrie Welborn, Kassie Hoadley, Kimberly Schoonmaker, Stephanie Gentilon, Vaughn Metcalf, Dr. Joshua P. Morrison, and Justin Lynch.

There will be a graveside service in the spring, date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.