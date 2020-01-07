John E. Jokinen, 1941-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John E. Jokinen, “Joe” “Lonestar,” 78, passed away Jan. 2, 2020 in Lebanon, N.H. after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 3, 1941 in Ithaca, N.Y., the son of Olaf and Ruth (Porter) Jokinen. He attended schools and graduated high school in Newport, N.H. He served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1967. He later graduated from Pan-American University in 1969 in Edinburg, Texas.

John drilled oil wells in Texas, worked as a finish carpenter, and taught school at Springfield High School and Claremont High School where they called him “Lonestar.”

John loved spending time with his dog Cooper and the joy of his life, his son Tyler. He touched many hearts and helped anyone who needed him.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Smith) Jokinen, whom he married Oct. 23, 1982; son Tyler Jokinen and his wife Dr. Tana Dente of Clarendon, Vt.; brother Jerry and his wife Sharon.

Calling hours were held Jan. 4, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel assisted with arrangements.